Nayanthara Bollywood Debut: 'Lady Superstar Goosebumps' say netizens on her role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's highly anticipated film Jawan was released in theatres worldwide. Fans from all over the nation have thronged to theatres to watch the film and have already declared it a blockbuster. The pan-Indian film is special for many reasons and Nayanthara's debut in Hindi that too with SRK is one too. Several fans who shared their reviews on Jawan, can't keep calm on the Lady Superstar's performance.

Nayanthara's Hindi debut is receiving all praise. Fans can't get enough of her, watching her perform action sequences and romance Shah Rukh Khan. Her chemistry with SRK is said to be the best part of the film. Another big highlight in Jawan is Nayanthara’s entry scenes, which have literally sent fans into a frenzy of sorts.

Nayanthara, who has been ruling the Tamil film industry, with commercial and female-oriented film, is all set to smash Bollywood as well. The kind of response she has been receiving from Hindi audiences for her debut performances proves why she is known as the 'Lady Superstar of Indian cinema'.

Several welcomed her to Bollywood and wrote, #Nayanthara What a Grand Debut! She is so Powerful , Stylish and

scorched the screen with her Swag. Her role has substance and part of plot twists where she carries forward the story in the first half.Welcome to Bollywood ! AAP ka time ayega."

Another user wrote in their review praising Nayanthara, "Nayan once again on her best. What an Incredible actoress she is . It's #JawanFirstDayFirstShow is blockbuster. #Nayanthara #VijaySethupathi Killed it Nayan & #SRK Chemistry is just awesome in the Film."

Netizens react to Nayanthara's debut performance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

About Jawan

Jawan, presented by Red Chillies Entertainment is the most anticipated film of the year. Directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan, with Gaurav Verma as the co-producer, this highly anticipated movie boasts an impressive cast. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover. Additionally, Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance in the film. Jawan is set to release worldwide on September 7th, 2023, across theaters in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

ALSO READ: ‘Forever grateful to God’: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrate first Krishna Jayanthi with twin sons; PIC