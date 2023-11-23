Nayanthara brings infectious energy in peppy new single Life is On from film Annapoorani

Nayanthara is undeniably one of the most talented actresses in the country, and continues to entertain the audience with a variety of different roles. The actress will next be seen in her 75th film, titled Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food.

Earlier this month, the makers had released the first single from the film, titled Ulagai Vella Pogiraal. The song talked about the resilience of women, and mentioned that they could take on the whole world. In the latest update, the second single from the film, titled Life is On, has been released by the makers. The song is an upbeat motivational track that is sure to hype up the listener.

Check out the song below:

More about the song

Life is On seems to be a song that talks about Nayanthara’s resilience in the film, and how she fights all odds. It also seems to showcase her determination to achieve her dreams, irrespective of whatever hurdle is in front of her. The music has been composed by Thaman S, while the voice has been rendered by four children, Shreenita, Shivatmika, Harshini and Gokul, with additional vocals being provided by Yamini and Sruthi Ranjani. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Vivek.

More about Annapoorani

As mentioned earlier, Annapoorani marks Nayanthara’s 75th venture in the film industry. The film, helmed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa, also marks her reunion with Jai, with whom she had done the 2013 film Raja Rani, helmed by Atlee. The film also has other prominent faces like Karthik Kumar, Sathyaraj, Redin Kingsley, KS Ravikumar and more in crucial roles.

Annapoorani seems to be set in Srinagaram, near Trichy, and follows the story of Nayanthara’s character, who belongs to a traditional Brahmin family. However, she aspires to be a chef, at a time when the culinary world is a male dominated industry. Furthermore, she also has to learn to cook non-vegetarian dishes, something that goes against the beliefs of her orthodox family.

The film is bankrolled by Zee Studios in collaboration with Naad Sstudios and Trident Arts. The camera for the film has been cranked by Sathyan Sooryan, known for films like Master and Kaithi, and the editing has been done by Praveen Antony. The film is all set to release on December 1st.

