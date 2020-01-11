Nayanthara BROKE DOWN and cried inconsolably as she missed her niece during Christmas

Lady superstar Nayanthara apparently got emotional as she had to celebrate Christmas without her niece.Her niece was in Dubai for a vacation, due to which she was unable to be with her aunt during Christmas.

While we all know Nayanthra as a strong woman, there is another face of the lady superstar that we don’t know of. Apparently, the actor broke down into tears and cried for about one hour as she had to celebrate last year’s christmas without her niece. Her niece, Angalina, has always been the most favourite person for Nayanthara. During several occasions, Nayanthara has mentioned that she has always considered her niece as her lucky charm. As Angalina was on a vacation to Dubai during Christmas, Nayanthara had to celebrate it without her, which got her so emotional.

On the work front, Nayanthara has shared screen space with Rajinikanth in his latest outing Darbar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film was released earlier this week, and it is being received with tremendous cheer from the audience. Though Rajinikanth fans are happy with the movie’s outcome, fans of Nayanthara were disappointed as the actor did not have a prominent role. It is to be noted that she has been selecting scripts that have prominent roles for her to play.

Meanwhile, she will be next seen playing lead role in Mookuthi Amman. The film is being jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, while RJ Balaji will be seen playing a key role in the film. The initial reports claimed that the film will be a satirical comedy. However, RJ Balaji cleared the air stating that Mookuthi Amman will be a devotional film, which will come as a 'treat for the family audience'. The makers are planning to wrap the shooting in one schedule in Nagarcoil.

Credits :Indiaglitz

