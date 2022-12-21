Nayanthara calls Jr NTR 'a brat'; Recalls what it was like working with Prabhas

Nayanthara has bagged the title of 'Lady Superstar' with some noteworthy performances over the years. Some of her memorable roles include Thani Oruvan, Super, Aramm, Raja Rani, Sri Rama Rajyam, Boss Engira Baskaran, Kolamavu Kokila, and, Imaikaa Nodigal. Up next, the diva will headline Ashwin Saravanan's directorial Connect. Although she usually refrains from promotions, she recently appeared for an interview with Dhivyadharshini and Suma Kanakala.

During the recent interaction, the stunner opened up about working with two of the most loved stars in South, Jr NTR and Prabhas. Refreshing your memory, Nayanthara was seen alongside the RRR star in the 2010 action comedy Adhurs, and the Radhe Shyam star in the 2007 action drama Yogi. Talking about Prabhas, she was quoted saying, "He's too sweet and he's like a kid. I don't know if he is still like a kid. When I worked with him, I found him to be a total brat. He was jumping around, cracking jokes, and was absolutely fun to be with. He's a kid jumping around the set. But now, he has become such a huge star. I'm so happy to see him this way."

Nayanthara about Jr NTR

In the meantime, speaking about Jr NTR in Adhurs, she revealed, "He's also a brat. One day when we were shooting, I was touching up my make-up. He kept staring at me and I asked him why. He asked why I was touching up my makeup. I said I had to get ready for the shot. He then jokingly said 'no one's going to look at you. Everyone's going to look at me.' I am so amazed by the way he dances and transforms himself on screen. I've never seen him rehearse. He's the only hero who never rehearses. I don't know about him now. But, when we were shooting, he just came to the sets, looked at the steps, and performed it with ease. Even when I ask for a rehearsal, he says that he's ready."

