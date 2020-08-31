Nayanthara can’t let go of Vignesh Shivan as she holds his hand in this latest PHOTO

Sharing his photo with Nayanthara on his Instagram space, Vignesh Shivan extended his Onam greetings to his fans and followers.

One of the most famous couples of the South entertainment industry is Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. Recently, photos of the couple from the airport surfaced as they both headed to Nayanthara’s native to celebrate Onam festival. While those photos are still making the rounds on internet, Vignesh Shivan has now shared a new photo from their Onam celebrations, and they both can be seen in ethnic outfits. As soon as the photo came up online, it took over the internet.

In the photo, Nayanthara can be seen in an ethnic golden saree, while Vignesh Shivan in white shirt. Sharing it on his Instagram space, Vignesh Shivan extended his Onam greetings to his fans and followers. The couple, whose wedding rumours are coming up every other day, fell in love with each other on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film marked Nayanthara’s come back to the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara has a bunch of films in her pipeline including RJ Balaji’s next directorial venture Mookuthi Amman. She will be seen playing the leading lady in the upcoming film of Rajinikanth titled Annaatthe. The Siruthai Siva directorial also has Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Keerthy Suresh as leading ladies. On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan’s next directorial venture is Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which has Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni as the leading ladies, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the male lead.

