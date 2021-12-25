Nayanthara cannot take her eyes off Vignesh Shivan in this Christmas special photo and it's all things cute

Keeping up with the Christmas feel, power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were spotted together in the city. The couple was looking adorable together. Nayanthara just cannot take her eyes off beau Vignesh Shivan in this Christmas special photograph. Sharing the photo, Vigesh Shivan wrote, "Merry Christmas to everyone of you." The couple is always seen in the link whether it is on any work platform or personal affair.

The couple recently presented together action thriller titled Rocky. The film was released it theatres on 23 December 2021 and has been receiving positive reviews. Helmed by Arun Matheswaran, Rocky stars Bharathiraja and Rohini in pivotal roles. While Shreyaas Krishna has done the cinematography for the film, music has been scored by Darbuka Siva. Nayanthara’s latest has be bankrolled by RA studios.

Check out the post below:

These two also worked together in romantic comedy titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film has been directed by Vignesh Shivan and also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha. Financed by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film while S. R. Kathir and Vijay Kartik Kannan are responsible for cinematography. It is worth mentioning here that the duo has earlier worked together in 2015 Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The film revolved around a policeman's son who falls for a girl with hearing impairment and what follows thereafter. The couple had met each other on the set of this film and has been together since.

