Nayanthara celebrates 20 years in the industry, pens heartfelt note for fans: ‘It's YOU I'm celebrating’

Nayanthara, the reigning "Lady Superstar" and one of India's biggest stars, recently celebrated 20 years in the movie business. Despite two decades in the spotlight, she remains a leading lady, captivating audiences across multiple Indian languages. To mark this momentous occasion, Nayanthara took to Instagram to express her gratitude to her fans with a heartfelt note.

Sharing a stunning picture of herself in a black blazer, the Annapoorani actress wrote a touching message, acknowledging her journey and thanking her supporters for their love and encouragement.“This one goes out to YOU, my fans. You have been the reason why I still stand here after 20 years. You have been the heartbeat of my career, my driving force & the reason why I got up every time I was knocked down.”

The Jawan actress further continued in the caption saying that. “Without you, this journey is incomplete. To all my fans near and far you are special. You are the magic that transforms each project into more than just a film. As I celebrate this milestone, it's YOU I'm celebrating the incredible, supportive, and inspiring force that has shaped these two decades in cinema. Love. Always & Always. Yours truly, Nayanthara”.

Touched by Nayanthara's emotional message, her fans took to the comment section, showering the actress with words of adoration and appreciation.

More about Nayanthara's film career

Nayanthara's journey began in 2003 with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare. Stepping into the industry from a dance reality show, she quickly won over audiences with her charming screen presence and powerful performances. As of today, Nayanthara's filmography boasts an impressive count of over 75 films. The actress has conquered hearts in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, leaving her mark on each industry with her diverse roles and undeniable talent. In Tamil cinema, she has become a powerhouse, starring in commercially successful and critically acclaimed projects like Chandramukhi, Billa, Raja Rani, and Aramm.

Upcoming projects of Nayanthara

Nayanthara's year kicked off with a historic milestone – her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee's action thriller Jawan which became a box-office sensation. The romantic drama Iraivan, starring Jayam Ravi, might not have made waves like her other projects, but it showcased her ability to tackle diverse narratives.

Taking a break from action, Nayanthara also graced the screen in the heartwarming culinary drama Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. This film, releasing on Netflix on December 29th, portrays the journey of a young girl from an orthodox family who aspires to become a chef. Annapoorani promises a delightful mix of emotions, celebrating family, tradition, and the pursuit of one's dreams.

Next up for Nayanthara are two exciting films! In the Test movie, she teams up with Siddharth and R Madhavan. Then, she dives into history with Mannangatti Since 1960, a thrilling period drama that will take you back in time.

