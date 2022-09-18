Nayanthara celebrates hubby Vignesh Shivan's 37th birthday below Burj Khalifa; Shares PICS with family

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is celebrating his 37th birthday today the 18th of September. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal maker took to his Instagram account and shared a few glimpses of his birthday celebration with his better half Nayanthara, and his other loved ones at the famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai. In the pictures, we can see the lovebirds twinning in black as they pose. The couple looks smitten in love in these latest photographs.

Posting the photos on the photo-sharing app, he wrote, "A birthday filled with pure love from a loving family...Awesome surprise by my wife...my thangam...a dreamy birthday below Burj Khalifa with all my lovely people with me! Can’t get better and more special than this :) Always thanking God for all the lovely moments he gives me in this blessed life!".