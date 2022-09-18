Nayanthara celebrates hubby Vignesh Shivan's 37th birthday below Burj Khalifa; Shares PICS with family
Check out how Vignesh Shivan celebrated birthday with his wife Nayanthara in Dubai.
Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is celebrating his 37th birthday today the 18th of September. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal maker took to his Instagram account and shared a few glimpses of his birthday celebration with his better half Nayanthara, and his other loved ones at the famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai. In the pictures, we can see the lovebirds twinning in black as they pose. The couple looks smitten in love in these latest photographs.
Posting the photos on the photo-sharing app, he wrote, "A birthday filled with pure love from a loving family...Awesome surprise by my wife...my thangam...a dreamy birthday below Burj Khalifa with all my lovely people with me! Can’t get better and more special than this :) Always thanking God for all the lovely moments he gives me in this blessed life!".
Also, Vignesh Shivan recently watched his forthcoming production venture, Connect along with the team. He even shared a picture posing with Nayanthara and the rest of the members on Twitter and penned, "Thank U @Ashwin_saravana for an extraordinary horror movie...We know u r good at it but u jus meratified us more than expected kudos to U & ur stunning team Very good performances #LadySuperStar #Nayanthara #SathyaRaj sir @AnupamPKher & the entire cast #HappyOnam indeed."
Now, talking about their professional commitments, Nayanthara will be a part of Atlee's Jawan along with Shah Rukh Khan, and GodFather opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi, in addition to Gold with Prithviraj Sukumaran. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Vignesh Shivan will helm Valimai star Ajith Kumar in the project tentatively titled AK62.
