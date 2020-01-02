Nayanthara celebrates New Year in style with boyfriend Vignesh Shivan; See Pics

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan kick-started 2020 on a high note by spending time together. A few pictures of Nayanthara looking stylish from her New Year celebration have surfaced online.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adorable and happening couples of the Kollywood film industry. The two have a strong relationship and have been setting major couple goals. Nayanthara and Vignesh kick-started 2020 on a high note by spending time together. A few pictures of Nayanthara looking all stylish from her New Year celebration have surfaced online. One can see in the photos, Nayanthara posed at an exotic location, while Vignesh turned photographer. 

During Christmas, Vignesh Shivan shared a few photos along with a beautiful caption. He wrote, “Merry Christmas to all you lovely people around !!! Spread only happiness ! Even during the toughest of times .. manage a smile , look for moments to cherish! After all , God is taking care of us through all the genuine loved ones who make sure that we cross the cloudy days with a ray of positivity !! Trust in God .. keep praying for the best ! Only positive Vibes !" 

Vignesh and Nayanthara first met each other during the script reading of Naanum Rowdy Thaan. The two fell in love while shooting for the film and since then, Nayanthara and Vignesh are going strong in their relationship.

Also Read: Darbar director AR Murugadoss finally reacts to Nayanthara's 14 year old angry statement 

Last seen in Bigil, Nayanthara has also collaborated with Vignesh for their upcoming film, Netrikann. Vignesh has made his debut as a producer under his production banner named Rowdy Pictures. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

