Nayanthara dancing to Raaka Raaka song and trying to match steps with her team members is unmissable; Watch

One of the most sought-after names in the South Indian Cinema, Nayanthara is at the top of her game. The stunner never fails to leave the audience stunned with her powerful onscreen persona. The Ladysuperstar of Kollywood is equally known for her style statement and of late, she is super popular on TikTok as well. A video of Nayanthara dancing to the tunes of Raaka Raaka song from Baabu Bangaaram movie has surfaced on social media. One can see in the video, Nayanthara dancing with her team members and its super cute.

The way she is dancing is adorable and she looks stunning as ever. We bet, you can't stop watching it on repeat mode. The video seems to be recorded while she was shooting for one of her films. Talking about the film, the song is from 2016 Indian Telugu-language romantic action comedy film Baabu Bangaaram. Produced by S. Naga Vamshi, P. D. V. Prasad on Sitara Entertainments banner, the film was directed by Maruthi. Starring Venkatesh, Nayanthara in the lead roles, the music was given by Ghibran.

Check out Nayanthara's video below:

On the work front, Nayanthara has quite a few interesting films in the kitty. She will be seen next in Mookuthi Amman directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan. One of the biggest films that audience is eagerly looking forward to is 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal' alongside Samantha Akkineni. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role and will be directed by Vignesh Shivan.

