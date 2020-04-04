Nayanthara donates Rs 20 lakh to FEFSI to help combat COVID 19 outbreak

Lady Superstar Nayanthara, who will be next seen in Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, donated Rs 20 lakh to FEFSI.

Following donations from several celebrities to FEFSI to help daily wage workers of the entertainment industry combat the COVID-19 situation, lady superstar Nayanthara has now donated Rs 20 lakh to FEFSI. Celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ram Charan have donated huge amounts to FEFSI. A nationwide lockdown has been imposed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, due to which shootings of all movies have been canceled. FEFSI had earlier requested people to donate whatever they can to help its members fight the virus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Darbar was helmed by AR Murugadoss. She has been roped in to play one of the female leads in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Annaatthe. Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar, Meena as female leads. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The shooting of the film has now been hated owing to the current COVID-19 lockdown.

She will also be seen playing the lead role in RJ Balaji directorial Mukuthi Amman, which is a religious film. She has also been roped in to play the female lead in Kaathu Vaakula Oru Kadhal, which has Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan. Recently, Nayanthara made the headlines after she opened up for the first time about her relationship with Vignesh Shivan.

Credits :IndiaGlitz

