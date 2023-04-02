Nayanthara dons a cotton saree with a flattering strappy blouse, gives modern edge to her traditional wear

Lady superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara recently attended Behindwoods Awards in Chennai. Known for her minimalistic and flawless traditional looks, Nayanthara yet again donned an ensemble that exudes elegance. For the awards, the Jawan actress wore a simple white cotton saree which she teamed with a sexy strappy blouse- adding a modern edge to her traditional wear.

One can see in the photos shared by Sakshi Agarwal, Nayanthara is looking drop-dead gorgeous wearing a basic white saree with a brocade strappy blouse. She accessorised the look with a diamond two-layered neckpiece, a pair of earrings, and a kada. The loose crimped hair, red bindi, and soft glam makeup completed her traditional look.

Nayanthara is clearly a great source of inspiration for those looking to style their basic saree in the most effortless way. Scroll through to see her full look.

Nayanthara in minimal yet a striking look



Jawan and Lady Superstar 75

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen next alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Helmed by filmmaker Atlee Kumar, the upcoming action thriller marks her debut in Hindi cinema.

Besides this, Nayanthara has begun the work for another Tamil film, which is tentatively called 'Nayanthara 75'. Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, the film which recently went on floors also stars Sathyaraj, Jai and Redin Kinsley among others.

On a personal note, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and his actor-wife Nayanthara are spending enough time with their twin boys who were born through surrogacy in October, four months after their wedding.



