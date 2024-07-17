Nayanthara drops mesmerizing pic with newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant; pens special note

Nayanthara, who attended the ‘wedding of the year’ of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12, shared a happy picture with the newlyweds on her Instagram. Her husband, Vignesh Shivan, also shared a heartwarming photo with all the great actors of the South film industry who graced the grand event in Mumbai.

Nayanthara shares PIC with Anant and Radhika from their grand wedding

Nayanthara took to her Instagram to drop a picture featuring her husband Vignesh and the newlyweds, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, on her Instagram on Tuesday (July 16). Sharing the heartwarming picture, the stunning actress penned a sweet message for the duo.

Nayanthara wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to Anant and Radhika on your beautiful wedding! Wishing you a lifetime filled with love, joy and happiness. May your journey together be as wonderful as the special bond you guys have.”

The Anaamika actor’s husband and renowned filmmaker Vignesh also shared an inside picture from the wedding on his Instagram. The picture features some of the greatest actors in the South film industry, including Mahesh Babu, Suriya, and Jyotika, among others.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Beautiful times with such beautiful people.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan attended the grand wedding together. At the event, the adorable couple exuded pure elegance in their traditional and stylish outfits. While the Jawan actress opted for an off-white silk saree, Shivan went for a smart-looking silk dhoti and shirt.

Nayanthara on the professional front

Nayanthara was last seen in Annapoorani, a highly controversial film where she played the role of a temple cook’s daughter. The film delves into her journey after she decides to go against her family’s wishes and fight for her beliefs. However, Annapoorani got into trouble for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments, and Netflix had to take the film down.

The Bigil actress will next be seen in Test alongside Siddharth, R. Madhavan, and Meera Jasmine. The film has been written and directed by S. Sashikanth and follows the story of three individuals and how their lives get intertwined during an iconic test match.

Apart from Test, Nayanthara is part of a Malayalam movie titled Dear Students, where she will star opposite Nivin Pauly. This marks their reunion after their last collaboration in Love Action Drama in 2019.

