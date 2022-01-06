Nayanthara enjoys breathtaking view from her hotel in Dubai; Vignesh Shivan captures the moment

As we all know, Lady Superstar Nayanthara is spending quality time with beau V ignesh Shivan in Dubai. The power couple has been sharing sneak peak into their lovely vacation with the fans. The most recent of these snippets has been shared by director Vignesh Shivan. The reel posted by the filmmaker has Nayanthara adoring the poolside view from their luxurious hotel room.

Vignesh Shivan also shared some other reels giving the fans an insight into their exotic holiday. To-recall, the director also shared a panoramic view of their stay on his Instagram account. While on a shopping spree in Dubai, N ayanthara also bumped into fellow actress Mehreen Pirzadaa . Mehreen Pirzadaa shared a picture of the two posing together on her Instagram handle. These two actresses were accompanied by Vignesh Shivan. Fans of this pair are appreciating every post of the couple and showing it will love.

In the meantime, Nayanthara has some interesting ventures lined up for the new year. These include Alphonse Puthren’s Paattu. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil as the lead and will be out in theatres on 27 February. Nayanthara will also star in Mohan Raja’s upcoming film Godfather. Produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the movie stars Chiranjeevi in lead.The film is said to be the remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer helmed by Prithviraj. Godfather is expected to be released in 2022. Although release date for the film has not been announced for now.