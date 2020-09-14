Nayanthara enjoys her perfect get-away as she holidays in Goa with beau Vignesh Shivan; See Photo
Goa as we all know is one of the most loved holiday places for Indians and it is a perfect get-away for celebrities as well. Kollywood's Lady Superstar Nayanthara has taken her first holiday to Goa amid COVID-19 scare with her beau Vignesh Shivan. After celebrating Onam with her family in Kochi, the stunner decided to go on a short trip to her favourite place. After months of self-quarantine due to pandemic, the actress is having the best time of her life with her boyfriend and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Dressed in a pretty printed dress, one can see Nayanthara walking by the pool at a private place in Goa.
With her signature top-knot look, the Kollywood beauty is clearly having 'me time' and is enjoying every bit of her mini-vacation. Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and shared a picture of his ladylove along with a caption that read, "Stepping into vacay mood after the mandatory holiday mode.....Nejamaavaeeee long long long time phew." The power couple of the South Indian film industry has never shied away from expressing their love for each other. Vignesh recently took social media by storm as he shared some romantic photos with his ladylove.
Sharing the photos on Instagram, he wrote, "Let’s find reasons to be happy and enhance them with hope :) amidst this pandemic that’s the only way to invite a smile on everyone’s faces."
#Onam wishes to all the Lovely people around :) Let’s find reasons to be happy and enhance them with hope :) amidst this pandemic that’s the only way to invite a smile on everyone’s faces :) #Onamwishes #HappyOnam #Stayblessed #festival #hope #betterdaysarecoming #Pray #believer #positivity
The adorable couple is head over heels in love with each other. Nayan and Vignesh have proved that their love is getting stronger with each passing day. Rumours were rife that the couple might tie the knot by the end of this year. However, Vignesh cleared the air stating marriage is not on cards anytime soon.
In an interview with Behindwoods, Vignesh revealed, "Rumours about wedding keep coming up from time to time. We both have professional goals to achieve. We cannot think about marriage before that. Also, we are happy with the way things are, right now."
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Lovely pic...enjoy ur days
Anonymous 1 day ago
Do you think such news are wanted. These only give outline of their private life. Deep inside there can be a lot. It is a time when the number of Covid cases are rising and India in the race very soon to be the Covid hub with the maximum number of cases. The economy is crumbling, rise of unemployment, deaths due to many reasons and when the whole country is in a gloomy mood with all kinds of problems internal and external is it necessary to portray romantic characters. It looks as if they can't control any more in this lockdown. Heights of stupidity.
Anonymous 2 days ago
With how many persons u would say most adorable couple, with simbu, prabhudev, don't the media have sense
Anonymous 2 days ago
is it not CoVid time. should she not remain at home with the mask on ? Is this the exmaple these stars are setting . roaming around holidays without masks ? and we idiots idolise them . .
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thats a good one...! I also second u on this.
Anonymous 2 days ago
As you rightly said, you are an idiot