Nayanthara enjoys her perfect get-away as she holidays in Goa with beau Vignesh Shivan; See Photo

Kollywood's Lady Superstar Nayanthara has taken her first holiday to Goa amid COVID-19 scare with her beau Vignesh Shivan.

Goa as we all know is one of the most loved holiday places for Indians and it is a perfect get-away for celebrities as well. Kollywood's Lady Superstar Nayanthara has taken her first holiday to Goa amid COVID-19 scare with her beau Vignesh Shivan. After celebrating Onam with her family in Kochi, the stunner decided to go on a short trip to her favourite place. After months of self-quarantine due to pandemic, the actress is having the best time of her life with her boyfriend and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Dressed in a pretty printed dress, one can see Nayanthara walking by the pool at a private place in Goa.

With her signature top-knot look, the Kollywood beauty is clearly having 'me time' and is enjoying every bit of her mini-vacation. Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and shared a picture of his ladylove along with a caption that read, "Stepping into vacay mood after the mandatory holiday mode.....Nejamaavaeeee long long long time phew." The power couple of the South Indian film industry has never shied away from expressing their love for each other. Vignesh recently took social media by storm as he shared some romantic photos with his ladylove.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, he wrote, "Let’s find reasons to be happy and enhance them with hope :) amidst this pandemic that’s the only way to invite a smile on everyone’s faces."

The adorable couple is head over heels in love with each other. Nayan and Vignesh have proved that their love is getting stronger with each passing day. Rumours were rife that the couple might tie the knot by the end of this year. However, Vignesh cleared the air stating marriage is not on cards anytime soon.

In an interview with Behindwoods, Vignesh revealed, "Rumours about wedding keep coming up from time to time. We both have professional goals to achieve. We cannot think about marriage before that. Also, we are happy with the way things are, right now."

