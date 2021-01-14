Nayanthara is the epitome of beauty as she dons a traditional look in this VIRAL Pongal special photo

Nayanthara is not only known for being a phenomenal actor but has also grabbed attention over her style statement.

Lady superstar Nayanthara is winning hearts yet again with her stunning picture in a traditional look. A photo of the actress wearing a pink traditional saree with lots of gold jewellery has surfaced on social media and the stunner looks drop-dead gorgeous. Nayanthara is the epitome of beauty and has left us mesmerised yet again with her grace in this Pongal 2021 special photos. Isn't she looking beautiful as ever?

Nayanthara is not only known for being a phenomenal actor but has also grabbed attention over her style statement in the last few years. The stunner keeps winning hearts with her grace and beauty. Be it at the airport or making red carpet appearance, Nayanthara knows how to carry herself with ease and confidence and her latest look is a proof. Check it out below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen in the Kollywood film titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film, which is being directed by Vignesh Shivan, also stars Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

She also has a rural entertainer titled Annaatthe. The film stars Rajinikanth in the lead role. Nayanthara will also be seen in the Mollywood film titled, Nizhal.

It was announced recently that she will be sharing the screen space with Fahadh Faasil in upcoming film Pattu, directed by Alphonse Putheren.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×