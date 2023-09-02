Nayanthara flaunts her neck tattoo as she drops an unseen vacation pic; Fans are in love

Nayanthara, the lady superstar of the South film industry, has finally made her grand social media debut, on Instagram. The Jawan actress made a stylish entry, by posting an adorable video with her twin boys, Uyir and Ulag. Interestingly, Nayanthara is now highly active on her official handle and has been often treating her fans with special pics and videos. Recently, the celebrated actress dropped a lovely picture of herself on her Instagram story, leaving her followers in awe.

Nayanthara flaunts her neck tattoo

As you may know, Nayanthara is a big-time fan of tattoos, and have a couple of them. The actress's first tattoo, which was related to her previous relationship, was a major subject of controversy until she modified it. Later, during one of her airport appearances, Nayanthara finally flaunted her lesser-seen neck tattoo. Interestingly, the Jawan actress has now given her fans and tattoo lovers, a closer look at her neck tattoo as she dropped an unseen vacation picture on her Instagram handle.

In the picture, Nayanthara is seen stepping into the water as she enjoys a quiet time by the seaside. The actress opted for a white and pink floral sleeveless dress, and a free hairdo in the picture, which is now going viral. However, it is her neck tattoo, which combines three symbols, that are placed on a linear pattern.

Have a look at Nayanthara's Instagram post, below:

Nayanthara's personal life and work front

As you may know, Nayanthara tied the knot with her longtime partner, talented filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in a grand ceremony that was held in Mahabalipuram, Chennai, in June 2022. The couple welcomed their twin babies, Uyir and Ulag through surrogacy, in October, of the same year. The lady superstar is now setting major goals, by managing her mom duties and a successful career, like a pro.

Nayanthara has a handful of promising projects in her kitty including Jawan, which marks her Bollywood debut. She is playing the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the Atlee directorial, which will hit the theatres on September 7, Friday. The popular star is also teaming up with celebrated actors R Madhavan and Siddharth for the upcoming thriller Test, which is set to go on floors soon.

