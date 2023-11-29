Nayanthara gets luxury car as birthday gift from hubby Vignesh Shivan, you won’t believe it’s whopping price

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are the epitome of couple goals. The couple, who got married in 2022, often turn to social media to give fans a little sneak peek into their lives. The actress recently celebrated her 39th birthday, on November 18th.

The Jawan actress had decided to spend the joyous day with her husband, Vignesh Shivan, and their twin sons Uyir and Ulag. In the latest update, Nayanthara has taken to social media to share the image of her husband’s birthday gift for her. The Naanum Rowdy Dhaan helmer gifted the actress a Mercedes Maybach, whose price ranges between 2.69 crores to 3.40 crores, approximately.

Check out the post Nayanthara shared

Nayanthara also shared a thank you note for her husband in the caption, as well as welcomed her latest car. The Iraivan actress wrote:

“WELCOME HOME YOU BEAUTY; @wikkiofficial My dear husband, Thank u for the most sweetest Birthday gift; Love you”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s relationship

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met while working on the 2015 film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which the latter had helmed. The two had reportedly been dating since, and finally tied the knot on June 9th 2022.

The couple also became parents to twin sons Uyir and Ulag in October last year, via surrogacy. The Kolamaavu Kokila actress recently made her Instagram debut, and has constantly been sharing images of their picture perfect family.

Nayanthara on the work front

Nayanthara will next be seen in the comedy drama film Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food, which is helmed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa. The film also features Jai in the lead role, marking the duo’s reunion for the first time since the 2013 film Raja Rani, helmed by Atlee. Additionally, the film also features Karthik Kumar, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, and many more in prominent roles.

The film is set in Srinagaram, near Trichy, and follows the life of the eponymous character, played by Nayanthara, who belongs to an orthodox Tamil Brahmin family. However, Annapoorani wishes to be a chef, at a time when the culinary world was a male dominated industry. It shows how she overcomes all the struggles and goes on to become a chef. The film seems to have several social undertones to it as well.

The comedy caper has been bankrolled by Zee Studios, in tandem with Naad Sstudios and Trident Arts. The music for the film has been composed by Thaman S, while Sathyan Sooryan cranks the camera for the film. Praveen Antony takes care of the editing as well. The film is all set to hit the theaters on December 1st, this year.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara shares a glimpse of her 'New beginnings'