Nayanthara gets a sweet kiss from beau Vignesh Shivan and it is all about love and togetherness

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan look adorable together in the latest picture and it only speaks volume about their strong relationship. Check it out.

Nayanthara and her beau Vignesh Shivan are one of the most coolest and adorable couples in the Kollywood film industry. The Ladysuperstar, as we all know is a private person and is not on any social media platform. On the other hand, Vignesh is very much active and keeps treating their fans with beautiful photos of them. Recently, the filmmaker shared a throwback picture of him kissing his ladylove Nayanthara on the forehead and it is all things romantic. One can see in the picture, the duo look adorable together and it only speaks volume about their strong relationship. Vignesh shared this picture with a lot of heart emoticons in the caption.

The way they look at each other is magical and we just can't stop gushing about this couple. You can take a look at Vignesh Shivan's Instagram feed and it only proves why they are one of the most talked-about couples in the industry. During her acceptance speech at one of the awards shows recently, Nayanthara thanked her beau Vignesh Shivan for all the support throughout. She said, "Vignesh is the only one who believed in me, and told me that this is the time I can try a lot of different roles. Thank you for believing in me and making me do such a wonderful role. I actually wanted him to give me the award."

The couple met each other for the first time on the sets of their 2016 film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and has been setting major goals ever since. Last year, they completed four years of their relationship and to mark the occasion, Shivan had shared a sweet message.

Check out Vignesh Shivan's latest IG post below:

He wrote, "Thank you thangamey... Life after meeting you has been blessed with only sweet moments! Thank you for this day! Thank you for accepting to do this film... thus giving me a chance to have a nice life. God bless you and may you always remain this beautiful person inside & outside - forever ! Loads of love."

