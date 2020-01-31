Nayanthara gets targetted by a producer over her assistants' expenditures; Latter REVEALS shocking details

Nayanthara is always being talked about for her powerful and unconventional roles. However, this time, she has hit the headlines over Producer K Rajan’s revelations about the actress’ expenses on the sets of the film.

Nayanthara is one of the biggest actresses in the Tamil film industry. The stunner has earned the title of ‘Lady Superstar’ with her powerful roles in the films over the years. Nayanthara made her acting debut in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare with Jayaram and since then there is no stopping. Well, the actress is always being talked about for her powerful and unconventional roles. However, this time, the actress has hit the headlines over Producer K Rajan’s revelations about the actress’ expenses on the sets of the film.

IB Times quoted the veteran filmmaker revealed about Nayanthara’s expenses on the sets of the film. He said, "Nayanthara will be accompanied by 6-7 assistants. Each of their salaries ranges from Rs 7-12 thousand per day. I have heard about these salaries from the people I know and I am sure it is true. The expenditure of her assistants come around Rs 75,000-80,000, per day."

"Imagine she works for 50 days and now you calculate the total expenditure of her assistants. The producer has to shell out those amounts on the salaries of the actors' alone. Now, add the driver's salary and diesel charges to it," the angry producer K Rajan added.

K Rajan also revealed how the producers use lavish caravan during the shoot and how the expense goes to Rs 1 crore per film. "A big film needs 8-9 caravans on daily basis. The charges, per day, ranges from Rs 9,000-10,000, per caravan. It means the producer shells out Rs 1 lakh a day and at least Rs 1 crore for a film on caravan expenses alone," the veteran actor revealed. He also spoke about how MGR or Sivaji Ganeshan never used caravan while shooting for their films.

