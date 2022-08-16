Nayanthara glows in sunkissed PICS from Spain vacay; Vignesh Shivan says 'sunlight kissed her before I could'

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the power couple of the South, are currently holidaying in Spain. Vignesh, being the doting partner that he is, turned photographer for his dear wife Nayanthara again and shared sunkissed pics from Spain. The actress looks mesmerising as she made the most of the beautiful golden hour.

Dressed in White midi dress, Nayanthara looked beyond beautiful in kohl eyes, minimal makeup, and hair tied up in a bun. The mole on her lips is a total stealer, we just can't over the pics. These pics yet again prove that Vignesh and Nayanthara are a couple made in heaven, a photographer and a poser.

Sharing the pics, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "#Nofilter only natural Glitter. #wikkiclicks #sacradafamilia. The natural sunlight that caressed through the painted glass , kissed her skin before I could !The light , the mood , the original ambience of this place ! Was a never before felt experience for the both of us!Sharing some pics that I enjoyed clicking in this series of #wikkiclicks #SacradaFamilia."

Take a look at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's pics here:

Well, this is not the first time, Vignesh turned photographer for Nayanthara. During their Spain vacation itself, he captured her looking absolutely stunning in a black dress.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony on June 9. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding has been captured as a documentary by Netflix. Recently, streaming platforms shared a glimpse of videos inside their fairy tale like a wedding. Titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, fans will get to see Nayanthara and Vignesh's love story, which eventually culminated in a beautiful wedding. The details of the documentary premiere will be announced soon.