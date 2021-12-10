Nayanthara goes Katrina Kaif way, turns into an entrepreneur

Kollywood's lady superstar Nayanthara goes Katrina Kaif's way as she launches her own skincare product. After turning into a producer, Nayanthara has now become an entrepreneur. Yes, she has joined hands with dermatologist Dr. Renita Rajan to launch a creative range of lip balms.

Sharing about what made her do this, Nayanthara said, "I believe in a no-compromise stance when it comes to my skincare and product usage. The key aspects I always look for in my own personal care products are high performance and safety. These are the same values we have incorporated in The Lip Balm Company."

She further added, "We are truly proud of this creative range of lip balms, which is bound to resonate with people who are looking for something extraordinary, just like I do!."

It's a venture Nayanthara had been waiting to do so for a very long time. For unversed, Nayan was a part of Katrina Kaif's beauty brand's promotions as well.