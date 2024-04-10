Nayanthara goes on ice cream date with her friends late at night in Kochi; See PICS

Superstar Nayanthara is currently on vacation with her better half Vignesh Shivan and twins Uyir and Ulag in her hometown, Kochi, in Kerala. The actor is currently having a good time with friends at her native place, and recent pictures are proof of the same.

In the photos, Nayanthara is seen enjoying ice cream on the streets of Kochi with her friends.

The pictures have been doing rounds on social media, in which Nayanthara is seen looking at something above while having an ice cream. As per Manorama, two people in the viral images were praising Nayanthara's poster for a jewelry brand commercial. They appear astonished to find Nayanthara on the empty streets of Kochi.

The actor, who can be seen eating her ice cream, smiles at the couple and bursts out laughing, indicating that they deliberately planned the video. Not just friends, but her better half, Vignesh Shivan, also accompanied her on the late-night trip. As per reports, Nayanthara has taken a short excursion to Kochi to celebrate her father Kurian Kodiyattu’s upcoming birthday.

More about Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara previously took to social media to share photos of herself, her husband, Vignesh Shivan, and twins Uyir and Ulag enjoying a family outing. She captioned the post, “Serenity is not freedom from the storm, but peace amid the storm.”

In the first image, the Kolamavu Kokila star captured a gorgeous scene from her stilt while photographing the setting sun and a boat parked at the dock. In the second image, Nayanthara nicely captured her husband Vignesh playing with kid Uyir while embracing her wife's appearance. Vignesh photographed Nayanthara while holding Ulag as they appeared to be enjoying a boat journey.

Nayanthara's upcoming films

Nayanthara is all set for her next project, Test, which stars R Madhavan and Siddharth. The post-production work on the film has started! The film, which also stars Meera Jasmine, marks the directorial debut of producer S Sashikanth, the founder of YNOT Studios. Shakthisree Gopalan, a popular vocalist, will make her music direction debut with the sports drama film.

