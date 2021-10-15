Nayanthara hacks boyfriend Vignesh Shivan's phone to click a mesmerising selfie on Mumbai vacay

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is currently in Mumbai along with her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan. However, it is not confirmed if it is for vacation or work. Today, the actress hacked her boyfriend's phone and shared a mesmerising selfie in a white dress. Nayanthara also shared the cutest couple photo with Vignesh twinning in white to convey Dussehra wishes.

మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు విజయదశమి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Happy Dussehra everyone. Have a Great and Happy year aheadpic.twitter.com/dGQ3FGulPM — Nayanthara (@NayantharaU) October 15, 2021 Nayanthara has started shooting for the film, tentatively titled Lion. A few pictures of the set had location had surfaced on the internet, which showed Atlee’s team prepping for the shoot.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara, who appeared on a television show to promote her film Netrikann, addressed the rumours about her being secretly engaged to the filmmaker.

On the work front, Nayanthara is part of Vignesh Shivan's Kaathvaakula Rendu Kaadhal featuring herself, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in the lead. Nayanthara is also a part of Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film with Atlee.

Nayanthara also has a movie with Prithviraj Sukumran for a movie titled Gold. Speaking about it to Pinkvilla, the actor said, “It’s an Alphonse Puthren film and I don’t think I need to say anything more than that regarding Gold. It has got a huge star-cast starting from Nayanthara and the list has got 47 other actors. It’s going to be a fun thriller film, very much in the Neram space, that Alphonse did before Premam. I am looking forward to it."

