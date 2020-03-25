Here we bring Nayanthara inspired 5 trendy hairstyles that will ensure you look no less than a DIVA. Check it out below and let us know your favourite in the comment section below.

South beauty Nayanthara is not only a brilliant actress but is also known for her stylish statements. Be it keeping elegant in saree or setting fashion goals in a pencil skirt, Nayanthara is one of the actresses in the South Indian film industry who makes sure to keep her style game on-point. But it’s not just her outfits, even her hairstyle make for a perfect style statement in its own right. From a simplistic bun to half ponytail, the Ladysuperstar of Kollywood can rock any look with confidence.

Well, celebrities are the right people to look at when planning your next hairstyle. We always want our hair to match our mood, season, or anything that inspires us yet keeps us confident. Now that the country is lockdown for the next 21 days, you have enough time to try certain hairstyles.

Braid with a twist: Nayanthara giving a vintage vibe and takes the braid game to a whole new level with a twist.

High knotted hairdo: In case if you are super lazy and now that everyone is self quarantined, this is one of the easiest and summer look that one can try to feel stylish.

Some more braids: Nayanthara's love for braids is quite evident. The stunner is giving major trendy bohemian look goals that we can't wait to try.

Her love for soft curls and half-high ponytail: The half ponytail is one hairstyle that never goes out of style and Nayanthara's inspired this look ensures you look no less than a diva.

