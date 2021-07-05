Nayanthara to join hands with Eli director Yuvaraj for a comedy flick?

Nayanthara was last seen in the Malayalam starrer Nizhal that had released directly on Amazon Prime Video and co-starred Kunchacko Boban and Lal.

Nayanthara’s upcoming films include Netrikann, Annaatthe, Kathuvakkula Rendu Kadhal and others. Of these, the shooting of Netrikann is over and the film is said to be out soon on OTT. Nayanthara plays a visually challenged woman in the film. In Annaatthe, she is said to be seen as a lawyer. Kathuvakkula Rendu Kadhal sees her joining hands with real-life beloved Vignesh Shivan after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan that released in 2015. Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha are also a part of the cast.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Nayanthara will be starring in a new film in Tamil. Yuvaraj, who has directed films like the Sadagopan Ramesh starrer Potta Potti, Vadivelu starrer Thenaliraman and Eli, is set to direct Nayanthara in her next. The film is said to be of the comedy genre. She has also signed a two-film deal with Dream Warrior Pictures. This is Nayanthara's second collaboration with the production house, the previous being the 2016-film Kaashmora, co-starring Karthi.

Nayanthara was last seen in the Malayalam starrer Nizhal that had released directly on Amazon Prime Video and co-starred Kunchacko Boban and Lal. Nizhal was directed by Appu N. Bhattathiri and bagged mixed reviews. She is also part of Paattu, directed by Alphonse Puthiran and co-starring Fahadh Faasil. Coming from Alphonse, post the monstrous success of Premam, there are heavy expectations on the film. Coming to Annaatthe, besides Rajinikanth, the film also stars Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Soori and others and is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. D Imman composes the music for the movie, directed by Siruthai Siva whose last venture was the Ajith starrer Viswasam.

