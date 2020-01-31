Nayanthara joins sets of Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 168

Lady superstar Nayanthara has now been roped in to play a key role in Rajinikanth's next film Thalaivar 168 by Siruthai Siva.

In what comes as a surprising piece of news, lady superstar Nayanthara has now joined the sets of Rajinikanth’s next film Thalaivar 168. The makers of the film, Sun Pictures, took to their Twitter account and revealed the news. It is to be noted that this will be the third film that Rajinikanth and Nayanthara are collaborating after Darbar and Chandramuki. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film has three more lady leads namely Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Keerthy Suresh.

It was recently reported that the film has an introduction song sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam. It is well known that maximum number of introduction songs for Rajinikanth movies were sung by the legendary singer. Viveka has penned the lyrics of the song. D Imman has been roped in to compose music for the film. Sun Pictures is producing the film, which has multiple star cast.

Dhilip Subbarayan has been roped in for stunt choreography and Ruben is editing the film. Though there’s no official word on the film’s release date, reports suggest that the film is planned for October 2020 release. Thalaivar 168, which will be a rural emotional family entertainer, will have Rajinikanth in an unseen avatar. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s Darbar has released recently. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film has Nayanthara and Nivetha Thomas as female leads. The film has received tremendous response from the audience.

Credits :Twitter

