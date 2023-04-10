Nayanthara joins the sets of her next Lady Superstar 75; Film goes on floors with blessings from Rajinikanth

Nayanthara announced her next with director Nilesh Krishnaa, tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75. The film officially went on floors with a formal pooja ceremony, on Sunday. The actress joined the sets and got a grand welcome from the makers. They also announced that with the blessing of Rajinikanth, the shoot commenced.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and also shared a video from the pooja ceremony. It shows Nayanthara making a grand entry in her swanky car on the sets as she received a grand welcome from the makers. She looked super stylish in a casual outfit. The cast and crew met Superstar Rajinikanth and received blessings as they commenced the shoot. The superstar wished them luck and signed on the first shot of the clapboard.



About Lady Superstar 75

Nilesh Krishnaa, is making his directorial debut with Lady Superstar 75. He has previously worked under director Shankar for the super hit film 2.0 starring Rajinikanth. Apart from Nayanthara, the yet-to-be-titled film stars Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Achyuth Kumar, Redin Kingsley, Kumari Sachu, Karthik Kumar, Renuka, Suresh Chakravarthy and Poornima Ravi in key roles.

Jai and Nayanthara will be reuniting after a 10-year gap. They previously worked on the blockbuster film Raja Rani. A few days ago, the actor was welcomed on board with a special poster with tagline, “ Sandhoshathula kannu verkudhu’, which is a funny call back to a famous line from Raja Rani.

S Thaman is scoring the music, while the cinematography and editing are to be done respectively by Sathyan Sooriyan and Praveen Antony. The film is bankrolled by a collaboration between Zee Studios, Trident Arts, and Naad Studios.

Upcoming films

Nayanthara will be seen next alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Helmed by filmmaker Atlee Kumar, the upcoming action thriller marks her debut in Hindi cinema. Taking a pan-India route, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s Jawan will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover in key roles, while Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music.



