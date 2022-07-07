Nayanthara-Kajal Aggarwal: Actors who shattered glass ceiling & broke myth of 'married women have shelf life'

It is always said that there is nothing called a career after marriage for women. Especially in the glam world like cinema, it was always a fear factor for actresses that filmmakers won't cast married actresses. However, things changed today and for good. Actresses and filmmakers are above that thought today and the best examples are Nayanthara, Kajal Aggarwal, Priyamani and many more.

Today, actresses have a clear conscious that success is not limited to their marital status and they can continue to grow to greater heights even when married. As audiences have evolved too, they are open to watching actresses as more than glam figures on the screen. Present-day married actresses do manage to find work and many of them continue to tackle challenging roles. Take a look here:

Nayanthara

Nayanthara, the lady superstar, who has been in the showbiz world for 2 decades, didn't consider marriage as a road blocker to her successful career. At the peak point of her career with big movies lined up, she married her long-time beau Vignesh Shivan recently and broke the myth that marriage may make actresses lose work opportunities. Currently, Nayanthara is busy working on her Bollywood debut film Jawan, Prithviraj Sukumaran's Gold, Chiranjeevi's Godfather, and more.

Priyamani

Priyamani is one such actress, who has been on a success streak since 2003 and doesn't limit herself to any role. From glam to mother roles, she has been doing at all. Priyamani got married to Mustafa Raj in Bengaluru on August 23, 2017. There were some reports which indicated that initially, Priyamani wanted to quit acting after marriage. However, these reports proved wrong when Priyamani acted in the Dhwaja, which was released on April 27, 2018. Apart from films, she has judged several dance reality shows across South Indian languages.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actresses in the South. She married her long-time beau Gautam Kitchlu in an intimate ceremony during the pandemic. She had big films like Acharya and Indian 2 in the pipeline, but somehow both didn't work for her. Nothing stopped her although her scenes were cut from Acharya and Indian 2 was halted abruptly due to several issues. She still rose out and entertained with her performance in Hey Sinamaki, which was released just a few months before her pregnancy. She is now a mother as well. We can't want to see her come back after her beautiful motherhood phase.

Jyotika

Jyotika was one of the top actresses in the 90s and early 2000s. She married Suriya in 2006 and took a sabbatical break for almost 9 years to focus on her family. Although many questioned her decision, she said it was her conscious choice, and neither her family nor Suriya asked her to leave her career anytime. However, in 2015, she delivered a terrific comeback with her breathtaking performance in the film 36 Vayadhinile where she received the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress. Ever since then, she has focused on movies that portray women as more than eye candy and won applause.

Samantha

Samantha is a definition that no personal choice affects professional life if you strive with hard work. She married Naga Chaitanya in 2017 and the media constantly asked if she would act after marriage, she ignored these questions and rose like a true star. Soon after her marriage, she acted in a de-glam role in Ram Charan's Rangasthalam and proved what a talented actress she is. From then, there was no stopping for her, Samantha gave out the best movies and even a few women-centric movies like Oh Baby and U-Turn. While everything was going perfectly, the actress decided to separate from her Naga Chaitanya and soon the question about her career-ending was back but yet again she shined like a star. The actress made audiences glue to the screen when she appeared in Oo Anatava special song from Pushpa Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. There's more coming and definitely no stopping.