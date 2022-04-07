Nayanthara keeps it breezy in yellow crop-top and denims as she gets snapped at Mumbai airport; Video

Nayanthara was recently clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Her off-duty look comprised a yellow crop-top and denims. She completed the ensemble with white sports shoes and a wristwatch. It is still unclear why the star is visiting the maximum city, but it is likely that the Lady Superstar is there to shoot for her next with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actress will be visiting Mumbai in the first week of April for the new schedule of Atlee’s next. Our source also revealed that "Before she gears up for the release of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, Nayan will visit Mumbai in the first week of April to wrap up the new schedule of Atlee directorial. It is going to be a week-long schedule at Film City Studios, in Mumbai and Nayan is super excited about it".

Check out the video below:

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will play a double role in this untitled project and Nayanthara will be seen accompanying him as an investigative officer.

In the meantime, Nayanthara has an exciting lineup for the year 2022. She will be starring alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's romantic drama, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The trio has already wrapped up the shoot for the rom-com, which is scheduled to release in theatres on 28 April. Moreover, she will also play the leading lady in megastar Chiranjeevi’s Godfather. Directed by Mohan Raja, the project also star Satyadev Kancharana as the lead.

