Nayanthara to Khushbu Sundar: Top Kollywood heroines who fell in love with their directors

From Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to Khushbu and Sundar C, here are actors and directors who fell in love with each other.

It goes without saying that the relationship between filmmakers and heroines will always remain special. While most of the actors see directors as their mentors, sometimes their relationship becomes more than that and they end up as partners in real life. Here we present o you a look at the list of actresses who married their directors. While some stories ended up after a while, others are leading a happily-ever-after story and setting couple goals.

1. Amala Paul - Vijay

Actress Amala Paul, who has initially denied her relationship with director Vijay for long, got married to him, who directed her film Thalaiva, starring Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor. Their marriage happened in 2014. However, the celebrity couple’s marriage was short-lived as the duo separated in 2016 due to irreconcilable differences and divorced in the year of 2017. Recently, Amala Paul opened up on how she coped up with depression after the death of her father and the divorce.

2. Nayanthara – Vignesh Shivan

Kollywood’s most favourite couple is Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who directed the Lady Superstar’s come back film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. While they were keeping their relationship under the wraps for several years, she recently opened up during an award ceremony that Vignesh Shivan is the love of her life. They will be working together again for the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which will also have Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni as the lead actors.

3. Sonia Agarwal – Selvaraghavan

After making her Tamil debut with Selvaraghavan directorial Kaadhal Kondein, which has Dhanush as the lead actor, Sonia Agarwal starred in the director's mega-hit film 7G Rainbow Colony, and critically acclaimed Pudhupettai. When rumours were mounting about their relationship, the couple tied the knot in 2006. However, they separated and mutually consented to a divorce in 2010.

4. Revathy – Suresh Chandra Menon

Actor, cinematographer and director Suresh Chandra Menon tied the knot with Revathy in 1988 after being in relationship for a while. After about 15 years of marriage, their relationship hit a rough patch in 2012. They parted ways in the same year and officially divorced each other in 2013.

5. Khushbu – Sundar C

Senior actor Khushbu met film director Sundar C after casting as the female lead in the film Murai Maman in 1995. The film, which also marked the directorial debut of Sundar C, had Jayaram as the lead actor. The couple soon tied the knot and they have two daughters, Avanthika and Ananditha. Very often Khushbu posts throwback photos on social media with Sundar C.

6. Bhagyaraj – Poornima

Senior film director and writer Bhagyaraj and actress Poornima fell for each other on the sets of Darling Darling Darling, in which they played the lead actors. The couple now has a daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj, and a son Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. Both of them turned out to be actors too. Poornima, who was in the peak in her career from 1980 to 1984, retired from acting before her marriage with Bhagyaraj. However, she made a comeback to entertainment with films Aadhalal Kadhal Seiveer in 2013 and Jilla in 2014.

7. Parthiban – Seetha

Parthiban and Seetha started dating during the shooting of the film Pudhea Paadhai in 1989. The film had them both as lead actors. Parthiban and Seetha got married in 1990 and the couple has three kids – two biological daughters PS Abhinaya and PS Keerthana and an adopted son PS Raakhi. They ended their marriage with a divorce in 2001.

8. Ramya Krishnan – Krishna Vamsi

Ramya Krishnan, who is known for her role as Sivagami Devi in Baahubali, starred in the Krishna Vamsi directorial Telugu flick Chandralekha, which had Akkineni Nagarjuna in the lead role. After the film, the couple eventually fell in love and tied the knot. Ramya started her career in acting at the age of 13 and she is known for her performance in films such as Amman, Padayappa, Panchathantiram, among many others.

9. Radikaa – Pratap Pothen

Born in Sri Lanka and brought up in India and the UK, Radikaa made her debut with the Bharathiraja’s Kizhake Pogum Rail. She produced the Pratap Pothen-directed Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai, which won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best First Film of a Director. Though their marriage was short-lived, it was well known.

10. Devayani – Rajakumaran

Actor Devayani and director Rajakumaran tied the knot in the year 2001. She has acted in two movies of the director, both of which turned out to be blockbusters. Their marriage happened secretly in a temple, and they both announced it to the press a day after their wedding. The sad part was all the producers of her films ousted her from the movies after knowing that she was married.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×