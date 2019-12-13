Nayanthara kick starts the shoot of her upcoming film Mookuthi Amman in Kanyakumari; Read details

The gorgeous actress Nayanthara who is fondly known as the Lady Superstar in the south film industry will be essaying the lead role in the film Mookuthi Amman.

The Love Action Drama actress Nayanthara has reportedly kick started the shoot of her upcoming film titled Mookuthi Amman in Kanyakumari. The gorgeous actress Nayanthara who is fondly known as the Lady Superstar in the south film industry will be seen essaying the lead role in the film Mookuthi Amman. The word Amman means Goddess, and as per the reports in the media, the lead actress Nayanthara has turned to vegetarian diet till she completes the film. This is not the first time when the south siren Nayanthara has turned vegetarian for a film.

Peviously, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress Nayanthara followed a vegetarian diet for her film called Sri Rama Rajyam. Nayanthara essayed the role of Sita in this film. If reports are to be believed then, not just Nayanthara but even the film Mookuthi Amman's crew will be following a vegetarian diet during the film's shoot. The stunning actress Nayanthara made headlines recently when she visited the Bhagavathi Amman temple in Kanyakumari along with her boyfriend, Vignesh Shivan. The photos of the duo went viral on social media platforms and fans could not stop gushing over the two. The gorgeous beauty Nayanthara will be seen in the upcoming film titled Darbar.

This film will see south megastar Rajinikanth in the lead. The film Darbar is helmed by director AR Murugadoss. The makers of Darbar recently released the film's first ever motion poster featuring superstar Rajinikanth as a cop. The Petta actor will be essaying a character named Aaditya Arunasalam in the film.

