Nayanthara kick starts the shoot of her upcoming film Nizhal in Kerala?

There is a strong buzz in the southern film industry that lady superstar Nayanthara has joined the cast and crew of Nizhal in Kerala. The news reports state that the actress will be essaying the lead in the much awaited drama Nizhal. The south actor Kunchacko Boban will also feature as the lead in the upcoming drama. The film is helmed by first time director Appu Bhattathiri. The gorgeous diva Nayanthara enjoys a massive fan following. The latest news reports state that the lead actor Kunchacko Boban had previously shared the first look from the film Nizhal in his social media handles.

The latest news reports state that the Love Action Drama actress Nayanthara has joined the team of Nizhal in Kerala. On the work front, Nayanthara will feature in Netrikann. The actress will feature as the lead in the upcoming film called Mookuthi Amman. The highly anticipated film will release on a digital streaming platform on November 14. The much awaited flick is reportedly helmed by filmmakers RJ Balaji and N. J. Saravanan. The first look poster of the Nayanthara starrer Mookuthi Amman has generated a lot of interest among the fans and film audiences.

The news reports state how the fans are eagerly looking forward to watching the film. The southern diva Nayanthara also featured in films like Bigil, Darbar alongside southern megastar Rajinikanth and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy along with superstar Chiranjeevi.

Credits :TOI

