Nayanthara in Kolamavu Kokila or Aramm: Which was a game changer for women centric films? VOTE NOW

In the times when the Indian film industry is still being dominated by men and the films revolve around them, there are few actresses from the Bollywood and South Indian industry who have proved to pull off extraordinary box office successes with no male actor in the film. Be it in Raazi or Nayanthara in South Indian cinema, these actresses have been setting a new benchmark with their women-centric roles in the films. They are rapidly changing the mindsets of the audience as well as of the filmmakers. The Ladysuperstar of Kollywood has headlined women-centric films like Aramm (2017), Imaikkaa Nodigal, and Kolamavu Kokila (2018), which are said to be the best films of her career.

Kolamavu Kokila had gone viral and it only proved her ability and growing stature in the industry. Written and directed by debutant Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Lyca Productions, the film stars Nayanthara in the lead role alongside a supporting cast including Yogi Babu, Saranya Ponvannan among others. Kolamavu Kokila is a special film and not only because it’s ‘female-centric’ film. Nayanthara plays the role of Kokila, someone who is forced to get into drug smuggling only to earn lakhs for her mother's cancer treatment.

On the other hand, Aramm, directed by Gopi Nainar, became a gamechanger for women-centric films in Kollywood. The film sees the actress in the role of a District Collector.

During her interview with Vogue last year, Nayanthara revealed, "For my solo films, I decide everything. Sometimes, directors do come up with sub-plots revolving around husbands or boyfriends. I ask whether it is necessary."

Even younger actors such as Amala Paul, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samantha Akkineni are doing more and more of solo movies. But her fans believe that if anyone who can do it effortlessly every character, it is Nayan.

Kolamavu Kokila or Aramm, which film according to you was a game-changer in terms of women-centric films in Kollywood? Vote below and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

