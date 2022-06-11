Nayanthara looks beautiful as new bride in yellow saree & sindoor as she meets media with Vignesh Shivan; PICS

As announced, the newlywed couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met the media and will have lunch too.
The actress truly gave new bride vibes as she was spotted in a traditional look along with her husband Vignesh Shivan. The actress looked beautiful in a yellow silk saree, sindoor, red bindi and heavy gold jewellery, to complete the look. She left her hair open and flaunted a bright smile on her face. Indeed, Nayanthara looked very happy and that glow on her face was proof of it.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan also looked like a perfect couple as posed for paps holding hands. The couple never missed a moment to set goals and we just stop looking at their happy smiles. While Nayan looked like a true South Indian bride, Vignesh opted for formal attire for the media meet and greet in Chennai.
Take a look at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's pics here:
After their wedding, Nayanthara, and Vignesh Shivan visited to Tirupati to seek blessings but were caught in controversy for wearing footwear and doing a photoshoot
inside the temple. As the couple was sent a legal notice by the Tirupati board, the couple wrote an apology letter. We quickly finished the photo shoot and decided to get out of there as the fans would surround us if they saw us. In the ensuing commotion, we failed to notice that we were walking with shoes in the area where it was forbidden to wear shoes. We apologise for the inconvenience. We have been to Tirupati five times in the last month with the desire to get married in Tirupati. Due to various reasons, it was not possible to hold our wedding at Tirupati temple," Vignesh Shivan wrote in the apology letter.
For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. The wedding was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, director Atlee, superstar Rajinikanth, Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay among a few others.