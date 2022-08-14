Nayanthara looks bold in black dress and high bun; Husband Vignesh Shivan sings Dippam Dappam song
Director Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and dropped a set of pictures of wife Nayanthara looking blazing in black dress.
The newly wed couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are vacationing in Spain at the moment. Sharing a glimpse of their holiday on social media, the director posted some photos of his wife on Instagram. The Lady Superstar is looking smouldering in a black party dress.
Check out the pictures below:
Also Read: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan get romantic as they fly off to Spain in a jet; PHOTOS
Credits: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!