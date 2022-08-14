Nayanthara looks bold in black dress and high bun; Husband Vignesh Shivan sings Dippam Dappam song

Director Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram and dropped a set of pictures of wife Nayanthara looking blazing in black dress.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 14, 2022 05:10 PM IST  |  10.8K
Nayanthara looks bold in black dress
Nayanthara looks bold in black dress and high bun; Husband Vignesh Shivan sings Dippam Dappam song

The newly wed couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are vacationing in Spain at the moment. Sharing a glimpse of their holiday on social media, the director posted some photos of his wife on Instagram. The Lady Superstar is looking smouldering in a black party dress. 

Check out the pictures below:

Also Read: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan get romantic as they fly off to Spain in a jet; PHOTOS

 


For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!