Nayanthara looks exquisite in slit cut polka dot dress in latest sun kissed photo clicked by Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara is looking gorgeous as ever and oozes oomph in a slit cut polka dot dress that she paired with a denim jacket. The picture has been clicked by her beau and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Kollywood's Lady Superstar Nayanthara is not only a brilliant actress but is also known for impeccable style. The stunner never fails to win our hearts with her fashion choices. Be it wearing saree for awards event or looking all glam during her vacations, Nayanthara always has her fashion game on point and she looks gorgeous in all her outfits. The stunner has left her fans stunned once again with her latest picture on Twitter. The actress shared a glamorous sun-kissed picture and its clicked by her beau Vignshes Shivan.

One can see in the photo, the Darbar actress is looking gorgeous as ever and oozes oomph in a slit cut polka dot dress that she paired with a denim jacket. As earlier, Nayanthara revealed, it is love that is making her happy and that she gets immense peace when she is with Vignesh Shivan. Well, her latest photo describes it perfectly and happiness clearly reflects on her face. She is shining as bright as the sun. Check out her picture below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen next in Mookuthi Amman directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan. The stunner will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan's productional venture Netrikann.

One of the biggest films that audience is eagerly looking forward to is 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal' alongside Samantha Akkineni. Written and to be directed by Vignesh Shiva, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role.

