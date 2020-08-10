Nayanthara looks radiant as she has a fun time with her friends from Atlee’s Raja Rani in this THROWBACK PHOTO

In the photo, the trio can be seen having a gala time as they posed for a photo. While Nayanthara can be seen in a casual tee and a pair of blue denim, the other two can be seen in kurta and leggings.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara received enormous applaud for her role as Regina in Atlee Kumar’s debut film Raja Rani. The film also starred Arya, Nazriya Nazzim and Jai among the others. Dhanya Balakrishna and Misha Ghoshal were seen as Nayanthara’s friends in the film. The romantic film revolved around a couple and how their arranged marriage took a beautiful turn after they both knew about their past relationships. Dhanya had earlier shared a photo on her Instagram space with Nayanthara and Misha on her Instagram space.

In the photo, the trio can be seen having a gala time as they posed for a photo. While Nayanthara can be seen in a casual tee and a pair of blue denim, the other two can be seen in kurta and leggings. It goes without saying that they look beautiful as they smiled with radiance. Raja Rani was released in the year 2013 and it was a mega-hit venture. The fun-filled film also starred Sathyaraj, Santhanam, Sathyan and ‘Motta’ Rajendran in key supporting roles.

Check out the post here:

Also Read: Nayanthara and Anirudh Ravichander look cool as they twin in white in this THROWBACK photo

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara has a lineup of films in her kitty. She will be next seen in devotional drama Mookuthi Amman directed by RJ Balaji. She will be seen playing a lead role in Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe by Siruthai Siva. The film also has Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Keerthy Suresh as leading ladies. She also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead, while Samantha Akkineni will be seen as yet another female lead.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×