Nayanthara looks ravishing in PICS from Spain vacay: Vignesh Shivan calls her 'beautiful woman from India'

Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are on a vacation to Spain at the moment. The filmmaker has been posting several sneak peeks from their trip on social media and fans have been loving them. Recently, the director took to his Instagram account and dropped a series of stunning pictures of the Lady Superstar. The diva gave out touristy vibes in a black-T shirt and denim shorts. Her long tresses were tied in a high bun, and she wore hoop earrings.

Vignesh Shivan's latest post is captioned as, "Nee En Ulaga azhagiyae...Unnai Pol oruthi illaaye...En Ulaga Azhagiyum , ivvulagathin Azhagum...The modern Spanish Architectural marvel of Valencia, Spain captured along with A beautiful woman from India...#Valencia #Nayanthara #Thangamey...Photography by @kelmib...travel and hospitality partner @gtholidays.in...Visit Valencia and get stunned by the city’s vibe! The ambiance, the architecture, and the way time absolutely flies! One of the best places visited ever." Post Barcelona, the couple is enjoying some 'we time' in Valencia right now.

Check out the post below:

After being in a relationship for several years, lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on the 9th of June this year. Their nuptials were also filmed as a documentary, which will be premiered on the streaming giant Netflix. The clip has been named "Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale".

Up next, the Nayanthara has many exciting projects up her sleeves including Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan . Helmed by Atlee, the movie has already created a lot of hype among the viewers. Her lineup also includes Gold alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Chiranjeevi's political thriller GodFather.

Apart from this, Vignesh Shivan will next direct Ajith Kumar in his forthcoming drama, AK62.