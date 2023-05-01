Nayanthara looks surreal as she flaunts no makeup airport look in a simple cotton ethnic suit; VIDEO

Nayanthara, who is known as Lady Superstar in the South, got clicked at the airport in Mumbai. Slaying airport fashion goals, the actress picked an ethnic ensemble for the flight and looked super stunning in the attire. She wore a cotton ethnic suit with a matching dupatta and rocked no make-up look. The actress looks flawless with no makeup at all.

Nayanthara opted for an ethnic suit with a matching dupatta and accessoried the look with yellow heels and black sunglasses. With no makeup, she tied her tresses into her signature hair bun and kept the look fuss-free and breezy. The actress knows how to merge style and comfort effortlessly into stunning attires.

The Lady Superstar rushed to her car and didn't pose for the cameras. As the paparazzi tried to click, her security covered her as she exited the airport and rushed into her car.

Shoots for Hindi film Jawan

Nayanthara is often clicked in Mumbai as she is busy with her debut Hindi film Jawan. alongside Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Atlee. The actress is busy shooting for the film. She resides at her Mumbai house with her family while shooting for her first Bollywood film.

Taking a pan-India route, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s Jawan will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover in key roles, while Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music. The Atlee directorial is set to release in June.

Upcoming films

The actress also commenced shooting her next, tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75 with Nilesh Krishnaa. Apart from Nayanthara, the yet-to-be-titled film stars Jai, Sathyaraj, KS Ravikumar, Achyuth Kumar, Redin Kingsley, Kumari Sachu, Karthik Kumar, Renuka, Suresh Chakravarthy and Poornima Ravi in key roles. S Thaman is the music composer of the film.

According to reports, she is expected to join Kamal Haasan's next KH234 with filmmaker Mani Ratnam. If the reports are anything believed then, the yet-to-be-titled film will mark the actress's first collab with Vikram actor. They have never worked together till now. However, nothing is officially confirmed. The makers are yet to announce the cast of the film.

