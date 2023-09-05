Nayanthara maintains composure amidst fan frenzy during temple visit with SRK and Vignesh Shivan

With just two days left for the release of Jawan, the excitement pertaining to the film is at its peak. As is common knowledge by now, Nayanthara will be making her debut in Hindi cinema with the Atlee-directed film. The actress will be making her entry into Hindi films alongside her favorite actor, Shah Rukh Khan.

Ahead of Jawan’s release, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara paid a visit to the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati. Vignesh Shivan and Suhana Khan also joined them during the temple visit. As soon as the fans got to know that two big stars had arrived at the temple, a large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of both actors. Since Nayanthara hardly makes any public appearances, the crowd was particularly elated to see her and take selfies with her.

A video that has been shared on social media shows Nayanthara maintaining her calm and composed demeanor, which she has become synonymous with. The actress was mobbed by fans with selfie requests during her temple visit.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan visited the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Tirupati

In a video taken during Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s visit to Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple, fans can be seen following the couple as they exit the temple. The couple exited the temple hand in hand, wearing color-coordinated attire. Nayanthara and her Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan's temple visit came mere days before the release of their film on September 7.

There are just two days pending for Jawan's release

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is inarguably one of the most anticipated films of the year. There are a bunch of South Indian actors who are part of the film, including the likes of Nayanthara, Priyamani, Yogi Babu, and Vijay Sethupathi. The latter is touted to face off against Shah Rukh Khan as he plays the lead antagonist in Jawan.

The Atlee-directed film is what one can call a pan-Indian film in every sense of the word, as Jawan is a film featuring artists from across the country. If the film becomes successful, then new doors might open in regards to pan-Indian films. It is being reported that Jawan will have a bumper opening at the box office and shatter all possible records when it releases on September 7.

ALSO READ: Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Nayanthara worked as TV host on Malayalam show with her birth name Diana?