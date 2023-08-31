Nayanthara makes Instagram debut, netizens REACT calling it 'Queen Entry'

With her spellbinding aura and commendable acting prowess, Nayanthara has earned the tag of 'Lady Superstar' in Kollywood. Now, she is all set to make her Hindi debut with Shah Rukh Khan's next film, Jawan. Well, Nayanthara continues to be a role model for aspiring actors as she joins Instagram today, August 31.

Yes, and this has been a long-awaited treat for her admirers! Finally, Nayanthara has made a social media debut with Instagram and fans can't keep calm. One of the comments on her first Instagram post read, "Queen entry," while another wrote, "Welcome thangamey."

Nayanthara's die-hard fans are showering her with immense love and best wishes. "We were waiting for so so long,finally ur here love u nayan darling," Nayanthara's fan commented.

Nayanthara's profile photo wins hearts for her radiant smile and down-to-earth demeanor

Now that Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress has made her social media debut, we can't wait to get exclusive peeks into her personal life. Nayanthara fans will get a chance to see her beyond the glamour and celluloid dreams. Her first Instagram post is the highlight as she reveals the faces of her kids Uyir and Ulag for the first time with a video.

So now, do we expect more behind-the-scenes glimpses from upcoming films and snippets from her daily routine? Time will tell! Meanwhile, her fans are taking every bit of the moment to feel a deeper connection with their favorite star.



Talking about her upcoming film Jawan, it is an action thriller film co-written and directed by Atlee, in his first Hindi film. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing the role of Raj Vardhan Thakur while Nayanthara seems to be playing a special agent role in the film.

Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani Raj, Sanya Malhotra and others in important roles. Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the film. Jawan, produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment, has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Jawan gets a theatrical release on 7 September 2023 in all languages.