Nayanthara makes Instagram entry in true superstar fashion; reveals faces of her kids in first post: VIDEO

Nayanthara has taken social media by storm as she made her official Instagram debut today, August 31. Her Instagram debut was surprising, to say the least. Within minutes of her Instagram debut, the actress managed to amass a significant number of followers. Nayanthara chose to make her Instagram debut in true superstar fashion. Without any prior announcement, she straightaway made her Instagram entry.



Nayanthara’s first post on Instagram was a video of the actress with her twins, Uyir and Ulag. All three of them were wearing all white as Nayanthara made her slo-mo walk towards the camera while holding her kids, and that too to Jailer’s Alappara Theme. Needless to say, her Instagram entry was in true superstar fashion, and she even chose superstar Rajinikanth’s theme song to accompany her first post.

Nayanthara reveals the faces of her twins Uyir and Ulag to the world with her first Instagram post

