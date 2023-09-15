Nayanthara misses Jawan’s success event for THIS reason; Details inside

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, which has Atlee at its helm has been nothing short of a massive success. In just eight days of its release, the film has raked in more than 700 crores. Apart from this, both fans and celebrities have taken to social media to shower love on the film. To celebrate the success of Jawan, the makers of the film had organized an event in Mumbai on the evening of September 15th. It was said that all cast and crew would be in attendance as well.

Unfortunately, the lead actress Nayanthara was unable to make it. The Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actress is infamous for her reluctance to take part in any event related to her films. But over and above that, her reason for not attending the Jawan success event is actually more adorable.

September 15th happens to be Nayanthara’s mother, Omana Kurian’s birthday. The Darbar actress had shared a story on Instagram, where she referred to her mother as her ‘everything’.

Check out the story below

But, the Viswasam actress did send a recorded video, in which she mentioned how grateful she is to the audience, and her co-stars. In her speech, the Bigil actress said:

“Namaste Mumbai, It’s an absolute honor to be addressing all of you. Even though I am not there in person, I want to send a big, big, big hug to my friends from the media and my dear fans. I truly wish I could be there with you all in Mumbai right now surrounded by the incredible people who have supported me throughout my journey. But today holds a special occasion for my family, and I wanted to spend this time together. I have been reading all your messages, and I have to say it is absolutely overwhelming to receive so much love for Jawan. Your support means the world to me, and I’m extremely, extremely grateful for it. And of course, a big thank you to my lovely co-stars and the entire team for giving me the opportunity to play Narmada. It’s been a journey filled with laughter, challenges and growth. Speaking of growth, I want to thank the man who needs no introduction - Shah Rukh sir. To share the screen with him, and witness his exceptional talent and lively energy in person was truly, truly, truly fabulous. Mumbai, I may not be there with you today, but your love and support have touched me deeply. Let’s continue to celebrate the magic of cinema and the power of storytelling together. Kya hua agar aaj mil nahi paaye toh? (So what if we couldn’t meet today?)There is always a next time. It’s a promise that humara mulakat chalu rahega (our meetings will continue). So, be ready”

More about the Jawan’s success event

All the cast and crew, including King Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Anirudh Ravichander, Deepika Padukone, Sunil Grover, and more are set to attend the event. Additionally, it is reported Anirudh will be performing, along with singer-rapper Raja Kumari as well.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vignesh Shivan shares UNSEEN photos of Nayanthara and her mother; Says 'You are our biggest strength'