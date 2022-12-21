Nayanthara on marriage and motherhood: Why are there restrictions for women, it's wrong
Lady Superstar Nayanthara opened up about motherhood and marriage with Vignesh Shivan and called them biggest support systems in her life.
Nayanthara, popularly known as Lady Superstar, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror film Connect. The actress is currently promoting her film and opened up about motherhood and marriage. She said that life has gotten better and called her twin boys and husband the biggest support systems in her life.
During an interview with the host Suma, Nayanthara opened up about her married life and motherhood phase as she recently welcomed twin boys. She thanked her support system, Vignesh Shivan, their baby boys and family. The lady superstar said, "Why are there restrictions for women? I feel it's wrong. Why is it a topic that women can't work after marriage? Men go to the office the next day after weddings. Marriage is not an interval point. It makes you fulfilled and settled in life. When you feel that, you want to achieve more. I saw that mindset in all the women I have met so far. Nothing has changed for me. It is a beautiful beginning of a new phase of life. My life is only better because of my support system. I can achieve more, understand films better and do more. There should not be any rules. Marriage is beautiful. Why can't you celebrate it?"
Nayanthara's marriage and kids
Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara tied the knot on June 9, 2022, after they dated for several years. The actor and filmmaker registered their marriage six years back, on March 11, 2016, and welcomed their twin baby boys through surrogacy in October 2022. The filmmaker announced the good news and introduced their twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam.
About Connect
Helmed by filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan, Connect stars Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, Vinay Rai and Haniya Nafis in crucial roles, along with others. Financed by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's production banner Rowdy Pictures, Connect marks Anupam Kher's return to Tamil films.
Connect will hit the theatres on December 22, 2022. An interesting thing about the film it has no intermission and the runtime is 99 minutes.
Upcoming projects
Apart from Connect, Nayanthara will be seen next in Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's film Jawan. This will also mark her debut in Bollywood.
