Nayanthara on marriage and motherhood: Why are there restrictions for women, it's wrong

Nayanthara, popularly known as Lady Superstar, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror film Connect. The actress is currently promoting her film and opened up about motherhood and marriage. She said that life has gotten better and called her twin boys and husband the biggest support systems in her life.

During an interview with the host Suma, Nayanthara opened up about her married life and motherhood phase as she recently welcomed twin boys. She thanked her support system, Vignesh Shivan, their baby boys and family. The lady superstar said, "Why are there restrictions for women? I feel it's wrong. Why is it a topic that women can't work after marriage? Men go to the office the next day after weddings. Marriage is not an interval point. It makes you fulfilled and settled in life. When you feel that, you want to achieve more. I saw that mindset in all the women I have met so far. Nothing has changed for me. It is a beautiful beginning of a new phase of life. My life is only better because of my support system. I can achieve more, understand films better and do more. There should not be any rules. Marriage is beautiful. Why can't you celebrate it?"