Nayanthara OPENS UP about her love life with Vignesh Shivan; Deets inside

Actor Nayanthara, who took part in an award function, opened up for the first time about her love life with Vignesh Shivan.

The first edition of Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 took place on Sunday. During the event, best Tamil movies that were released from December 2018 and November 2019 were honoured. It goes without saying that the show was a grand event as top actors including Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni were seen. Directors Gautham Menon, Karu Palaniappan, Bharatbala, actor-director Suhasini Maniratnam and film critic Baradwaj Rangan were part of the jury.

Lady Superstar Nayanthara, whose last outing was the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, received two trophies for the Most Favorite Actress and the Inspiring Woman of the Indian Cinema. It is to be noted that she was seen at the event without her rumoured boyfriend, Vignesh Shivan. However, in her acceptance speech, she thanked her fans first and went on to talk about her love life.

Talking about sharing photos on social media with Vignesh Shivan, she stated that it was love that is making her happy and that she gets immense peace when she is with him. She also credited that Vignesh has been helping her achieve her dreams. It is known that they are collaborating for an upcoming thriller film in Tamil. Meanwhile, Nayanthara will be next seen in Darbar, starring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. It will hit the big screens on January 9, 2020. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film was produced by Lyca productions.

Credits :Indiaglitz

