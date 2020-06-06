Nayanthara or Sai Pallavi? Which actress' saree look do you likethe most? VOTE NOW

South actresses Sai Pallavi and Nayanthara have always rocked the show when they make appearances in sarees. Take this poll and let us know which actresses' saree look do you like the most?

Talking about actresses, one can never miss their appearances in sarees. Irrespective of what the occasion is, the leading ladies of the south have always managed to take their fashion games up with sarees. However, when they keep it simple, it becomes a trend and their fans and followers mimic it with their best effort. Off late, we can see more of the six-yard elements at most of the events. Here are photos of top south stars Nayanthara and Sai Pallavi in solid sarees. While we know it’s very difficult to choose one of the two, let us know who is your favourite by taking this poll. Let us know in comments below if you like anything in specific.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi Sai Pallavi was last seen in Kollywood film NGK along with actor Suriya and the film turned out to be a downfall for both the actors as it was a box office bomb. There are reports which suggest that she will be collaborating with Vetri Maaran for a web series. If this turns out to be true, it will be her first digital project. She will be next seen in Tollywood film Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati directed by Venu Udugula. The makers of Virata Parvam had recently revealed Sai Pallavi’s first look from the film on her birthday. While some reports suggest that she will be seen as a country singer turned Naxalite in the film.

On the other hand, Nayanthara will be next seen in Mookuthi Amman. Jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, the film will show the lady superstar as a Goddess. She also has Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe in her kitty. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film also starrs Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as leading ladies. Her film with Vignesh Shivan titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has Samantha too as a leading lady. Vijay Sethupathi will be the male lead. Netrikann, which is Vignesh Shivan’s debut production venture will also have Nayanthara as the leading lady.

