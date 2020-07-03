Nayanthara or Sai Pallavi: Which star do you think has the best dance moves? VOTE NOW

Starting from Sai Pallavi’s choreography as Malar teacher in Premam, to Nayanthara’s sensual moves in the recent film for the song Bigilu Bigilu Bigilu Ma, these women have proved they can compete with any dancer.

In the South entertainment industry, almost all the actresses are professional dancers. In their films, the dance more of these actresses would make even a stone get up and hit the dance floor. Of all the actresses in the South industry, Nayanthara and Sai Pallavi’s dance moves have always been huge hits. Starting from Sai Pallavi’s choreography as Malar teacher in Premam, to Nayanthara’s sensual moves in the recent film for the song Bigilu Bigilu Bigilu Ma, these women have proved they can compete with any dancer. Take this poll below and let us know, who according to you has the best dance moves among the two.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi will be next seen in Venu Udugula directorial Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubat. Her first look for the film was revealed by the makers on her birthday. She will be seen as a country singer turned Naxalite in Virata Parvam. Apart from Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati, the film also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in key roles. She will also be seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, which has Naga Chaitanya as the male lead. As of now, the film is in the final stages of shooting and it is expected that the film will hit the big screens early next year.

Nayanthara, on the other hand, has a bunch of films in her kitty. Her next release will be Mookuthi Amman. Jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, Mookuthi Amman is a religious drama, which will have the lady superstar as Goddess Mookuthi Amman. Annaatthe starring Rajinikanth in the lead role also has Nayanthara as one of the female leads. She will also be seen in Netrikann by Milind Rau and Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

