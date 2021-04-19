Nayanthara pays tribute to Vivek; Says she had wonderful memories with him throughout the years

Vivek passed away on the early hours of Saturday after suffering a heart attack. He was admitted to a private hospital on Friday after he complained of discomfort.

After suffering a heart attack, Kollywood’s popular actor Vivek passed away on Saturday sending a huge shock wave across Tamil Nadu. Tributes and condolence messages kept pouring in on social media from fans. Celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Ilaiyaraaja paid tributes to the late actor on social media. Nayanthara, who has shared the screen space with Vivek in some films, shared a tribute message to the actor and it is now being circulated on social media.

She wrote, “Will always cherish the wonderful memories I had while working with him throughout the years and especially in Viswasam! Gone too soon! Unbelievable and shows how unpredictable life has become! My condolences to the family and I wish that God gives them the required strength to face this loss!” Vivek’s sudden demise came as a huge shock to the people of Tamil Nadu who are already struggling to get over the loss of legendary singer SP Balaburahmanyam.

The 59-year-old actor made the headlines on Thursday after he took his first dose of vaccination for COVID 19 at a government hospital in Chennai. He also met the press after taking the dose and urged his fans to do the same. On Friday, Vivek complained of discomfort while he was on the sets of a film. Later when he was taken to a private hospital for treatment, the hospital authorities released a bulletin stating that he was in a critical state and was on ECMO support. Vivek breathed his last on Saturday at around 4:30 AM.

