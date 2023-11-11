Nayanthara pens heartfelt note on 6 years of Aramm; says ‘This film will always be extra special’

Nayanthara is one of those rare South Indian actresses, who have successfully maintained a balance between star-driven commercial movies, and performance-oriented, meaningful cinema. The lady superstar has played several powerful roles in some of the most highly acclaimed movies in her illustrious career, and Aramm is one among them.

Nayanthara pens a heartfelt note on 6 years of Aramm

The celebrated actress recently took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a special post, as Aramm, the 2017-released Tamil political drama helmed by Gopi Nainar, completed 6 years of its theatrical release. Nayanthara shared a poster of the movie featuring herself on her Instagram handle, along with a special note.

"6 years of ARAMM... This film will always be extra special," reads the lady superstar's Instagram post. In the poster, Nayanthara, who played the central character, District Collector Madhi Vadhani IAS in Aramm, is seen sitting on a chair in the backdrop of an ancient building, with an intense expression on her face.

Have a look at Nayanthara's Instagram post, below:

About Aramm

The political drama revolves around a young girl from a rural Tamil Nadu village who gets stuck in a borewell, and district collector Madhi Vadhani IAS, who takes charge of the rescue mission. Director Gopi Nainar himself penned the script for the movie, which is produced by filmmaker Kotapadi J Rajesh.

Along with Nayanthara, the acclaimed movie features a stellar star cast including Ramachandran Durairaj, Sunu Lakshmi, Maha Lakshmi, Kitty, Vela Ramamoorthy, E Rama Doss, Jeeva Ravi, T Siva, and many others in supporting roles. Aramm is currently streaming online on Amazon Prime Video.

Nayanthara's work front

The popular star was last seen in Jawan, the Shah Rukh Khan-starring mass actioner that marked her debut in Bollywood. In Tamil, she was last seen in Iraivan, the psychological crime thriller that marked her second onscreen collaboration with Jayam Ravi.

Nayanthara is joining hands with R Madhavan and Siddharth for the upcoming thriller, which has been titled The Test. She is also reuniting with Jayam Ravi for the sequel to their blockbuster outing Thani Oruvan, soon. Her 75th project Annapoorani, is slated to hit the theatres on December 1, this year.

